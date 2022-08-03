Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Expands By 33.3%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

