Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Expands By 29.5%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NRP stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

