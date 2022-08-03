Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Drops By 32.7%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance

JEMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 83.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.