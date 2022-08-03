Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Decreases By 21.3%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,749,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 4,762,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 69,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCANF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also

