Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Expands By 35.7%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parabellum Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRBM. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 520,864 shares in the last quarter.

Parabellum Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRBM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Parabellum Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

About Parabellum Acquisition

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

