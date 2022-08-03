Short Interest in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Decreases By 22.4%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Penn National Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after buying an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. 3,494,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,346. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.