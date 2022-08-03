Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Decreases By 19.7%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PTRUF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

See Also

