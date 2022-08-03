Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Decreases By 15.3%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCSA. Maxim Group began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.