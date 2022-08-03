Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Drops By 25.1%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 222,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Professional Stock Up 0.6 %

Professional stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Professional has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $308 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Professional alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Professional in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Professional by 280.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Professional in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Professional by 68.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Professional in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

