Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Drops By 25.1%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 222,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Professional stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Professional has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $308 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.19.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Professional in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
