Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Grows By 30.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,393,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 1,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,035. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

