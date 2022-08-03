Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Grows By 32.4%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $242.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.25. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $192.37 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,308.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.