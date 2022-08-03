Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases By 36.3%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SHI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 12,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.