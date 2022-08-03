Short Interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Grows By 21.4%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 541,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SOS in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SOS Price Performance

NYSE:SOS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 215,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,252. SOS has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $174.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

