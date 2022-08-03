Short Interest in Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Decreases By 24.0%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sosei Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF remained flat at $8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $21.01.
About Sosei Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sosei Group (SOLTF)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.