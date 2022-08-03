Short Interest in Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Decreases By 24.0%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF remained flat at $8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical study; HTL0016878 for neurological diseases; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; and TMP301 and BHV3100 for neurological disorders, which is in clinical trials.

