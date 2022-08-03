Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Rises By 33.5%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

SNMSF stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

