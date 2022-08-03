Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreases By 16.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.
Topcon Trading Down 0.4 %
Topcon stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About Topcon
