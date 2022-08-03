Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreases By 16.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Topcon Trading Down 0.4 %

Topcon stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

