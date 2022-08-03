Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declines By 17.6%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 93,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $879.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

