Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sierra Wireless’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 13.6 %

SW stock opened at C$36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -14.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.64. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of C$17.17 and a 52 week high of C$37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.29 million.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

