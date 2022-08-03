SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SilverBow Resources Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SBOW traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,214. The stock has a market cap of $730.54 million, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.