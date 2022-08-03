SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SBOW traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,214. The stock has a market cap of $730.54 million, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 278,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,198,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,981,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,800,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 278,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,981,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,800,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

