Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

