Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.46. 61,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

