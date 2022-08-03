Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

