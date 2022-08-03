Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

