Sitio Royalties (NASDAQ:STR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NASDAQ:STR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.31. 2,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Sitio Royalties Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sitio Royalties (NASDAQ:STR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sitio Royalties had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Sitio Royalties Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sitio Royalties

Sitio Royalties Corp. operates as oil and gas mineral and royalty company. The company acquires oil-weighted rights in productive and the United States basins. It has approximately 140,000 net royalty acres through the consummation of over 180 acquisitions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

