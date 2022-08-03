Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 291,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

