Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.05. 149,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 193,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15.

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

