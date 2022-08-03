Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,711,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 2,263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,113.0 days.
Skyworth Group Price Performance
Shares of SWDHF remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyworth Group (SWDHF)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.