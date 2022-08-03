Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,711,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 2,263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,113.0 days.

Skyworth Group Price Performance

Shares of SWDHF remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

