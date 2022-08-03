Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.87

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 37969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 1,559,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 572,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 321,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

