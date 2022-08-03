Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 917.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

