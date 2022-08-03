Smaugs NFT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $26,338.53 and $102.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00616007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035584 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
