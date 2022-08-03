Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 85,589 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,589 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Green Dot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

