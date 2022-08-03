Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MasTec by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 704,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

