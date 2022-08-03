Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 142,659 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Conduent makes up about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Conduent worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Goff John C purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

CNDT opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

