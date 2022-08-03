Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,237 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Northwest Natural accounts for 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Northwest Natural worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

