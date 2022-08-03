Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,001 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Ultra Clean worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

