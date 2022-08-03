Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,424 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of CommScope worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in CommScope by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $14,523,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Stock Up 0.6 %

COMM stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

