Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 850 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Genesco worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

GCO stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

