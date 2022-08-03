Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. ScanSource comprises about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $220,372. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Price Performance

SCSC opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.43.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

ScanSource Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

