Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.33

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 23985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,630 ($19.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,295 ($15.87) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,170,000 after buying an additional 366,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

