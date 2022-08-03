Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 1,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.16. Smoore International has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25.
Smoore International Company Profile
