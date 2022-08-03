Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 1,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.16. Smoore International has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

