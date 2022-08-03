SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 290,708 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 151,850 call options.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 4,368,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,522,712. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

