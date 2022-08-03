Solanium (SLIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.07 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
