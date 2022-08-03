Solanium (SLIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.07 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

