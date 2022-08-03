Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEYMF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($21.65) to €25.50 ($26.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $22.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

