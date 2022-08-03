SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.52 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

