Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,885 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,436 shares of company stock worth $11,535,045 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

