Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.