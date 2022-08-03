Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 91,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

