Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

