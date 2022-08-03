Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $346.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

