Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,776 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.