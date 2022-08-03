Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 624 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
